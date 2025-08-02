Jimmy Rollins revisits his 2007 MVP season that kicked off a winning era for the Phillies

Meet the team behind the Phillies PhanaVision who set the mood for home games at Citizens Bank Park

Meet the team behind the Phillies PhanaVision who set the mood for home games at Citizens Bank Park

Meet the team behind the Phillies PhanaVision who set the mood for home games at Citizens Bank Park

There were plenty of times former Philadelphia Phillies shortstop Jimmy Rollins expressed doubt over the 13 words he said that live in team lore.

"I think we are the team to beat in the NL East — finally."

Those words could have gone in a significantly different direction than the final result. The Phillies hadn't made the playoffs since 1993 when they entered the 2007 season, after finishing 12 games behind the Mets the previous year.

They got off to a 4-11 start. The weight of the world was on Rollins' shoulders.

"There were a number of times for sure," Rollins said. "The best part about those times? Every time they came into my head, and you're always gonna have negative thoughts, it was almost like the guys felt it.

"We go out the next day and score 9, 10 runs, and the guys were like 'We got you. You're not going through this alone.'"

Rollins revisited the 2007 campaign on the night of his Wall of Fame induction at Citizens Bank Park. Rollins was inducted along with Ed Wade, the former Phillies general manager responsible for drafting much of the core that would make up the World Series-winning team in 2008: Rollins, Pat Burrell, Cole Hamels, Ryan Howard and Chase Utley.

The full Wall of Fame induction ceremony for Rollins and Wade is available on the Phillies' YouTube channel.

Season was down to the wire for the "team to beat" in '07

Everything came to a head in Game 162 on Sept. 30, 2007. The Phillies rallied from a seven-game deficit with 17 games to play to be tied with the Mets on the final day of the regular season.

The Mets were on the verge of one of the biggest collapses in baseball history, while the Phillies were mounting one of the biggest comebacks.

The Phillies were only tied with the Mets for four games the whole season, matching them in the standings with four games to play on September 27. That was the first time since opening day the teams were even in the standings. They led the NL East for one day prior to Game 162.

At worst if the Phillies won, they would play a one-game playoff. That's all Rollins was focused on, even in the midst of an MVP season that defined his Phillies career.

"We're in the clubhouse, TVs are off and we're locked in because no matter what happened up north — we have to win a ball game down here," Rollins said. "You hear the crowd, you hear the stands going crazy."

The fans were going crazy because the Mets trailed by multiple runs before they even went to bat. First the Marlins were up 3-0, then 5-0. Rollins tried to stay in the zone, knowing the Phillies still had to win against the Nationals.

"I don't wanna go out there and be just playing, knowing the Mets are down 5-0," Rollins said. "So you're trying to focus, but I couldn't contain the excitement.

"I ran out. I took a deep breath. Regardless of what happened, you have a job to do. I came out here, and said you're out here way too early. I'm too juiced when we're running out. The crowd is acting like we already won, but in my mind we still have to win the ball game."

Rollins, as he did that whole 2007 season, set the tone. He led off the bottom of the first with a base hit to center field, then proceeded to steal second, followed by stealing third. Chase Utley knocked in Rollins for the first run of the game, in what ended up being a 6-1 Phillies victory.

Rollins put the finishing touches on an MVP campaign on that final day, having two hits — including the triple that made him the fourth player in MLB history to have at least 20 doubles, 20 triples, 20 home runs, and 20 stolen bases in the same season.

Former Philadelphia Phillies player Jimmy Rollins, center, reacts as he is inducted into the Phillies Wall of Fame prior to a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers, Friday, Aug. 1, 2025, in Philadelphia. Chris Szagola / AP

He set the tone for the Phillies that entire season, leading them to their first playoff appearance in 14 years, and kicking off a winning era that included a World Series title, two National League pennants and five straight NL East division titles.

Rollins locked down the National League MVP when he hit .296 with 30 home runs and 94 RBI -- while leading the NL in runs scored (139), at-bats (716), plate appearances (778), and triples (20). Rollins had the most at-bats and plate appearances in a season in NL history.

The 2007 season forever put Rollins in Phillies lore, making him the legend he is in Philadelphia today. The battle was real, but the payoff was worth it.

"I felt the weight of the world was off my shoulders personally," Rollins said. "From saying we're the team to beat, from the media, from playing 162 games — it was a lot. It was the most fun season for me personally, from the accomplishments to what we were able to do.

"When we won game 162, it was 162 games of belief for that to happen. We did it. It wasn't like I did it, or I was right. We did it."