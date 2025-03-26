Phillies trade starting pitcher Tyler Phillips to Miami Marlins

The Philadelphia Phillies traded starting pitcher Tyler Phillips to the Miami Marlins for cash considerations Wednesday, days after designating the New Jersey native for assignment.

Phillips, 27, was in line to break spring training as a long reliever in the Phillies' bullpen before the club claimed hard-throwing righty Carlos Hernández off waivers Sunday. Instead, Phillips will head to the Marlins, where he'll likely have a chance to pitch in the majors.

Miami designated relief pitcher Seth Martinez for assignment to make room for Phillips on its 40-man roster.

Last season, Phillips made his MLB debut for the Phillies and began his big-league career allowing five runs in his first 25 innings. He went 3-0 with a 1.80 in his first four starts and became the first Phillies rookie to throw a complete game shutout win over the Cleveland Guardians on July 27. The righty started four more games with Philadelphia, but his early success wasn't matched.

In his final four starts in the majors last season, Phillips allowed 23 runs and six homers in 11 2/3 innings.

Phillips was 8-5 with a 5.08 ERA in 20 starts for the Lehigh Valley IronPigs, the Phillies' Triple A affiliate, last season. He throws a sinker, sweeper, four-seam fastball, curveball and changeup, according to Baseball Savant.

With Ranger Suárez injured and starting the season on the injured list, the Phillies opted to take a swing at Hernández to fill the final spot in the bullpen over Phillips. Phillips was out of minor league options, which was why the club DFA'd him.

Hernández fits the Phillies' type in relievers. At 6-foot-4, 255 pounds, he's a big, hard-throwing righty who averaged 97.9 mph on his fastball last season. Baseball Savant rated his fastball velocity in the 97th percentile in 2024.

Hernández may not be long for the Phillies' roster, however. With Suárez on the IL, the Phils will have Taijuan Walker serve as their fifth starter. Once Suárez is activated, Walker will slide to the bullpen and, if all arms are healthy, Hernández could be the odd man out.

Tanner Banks and Orion Kerkering are the only relievers on the Phillies with a minor-league option. Kerkering is expected to fill a high-leverage role this season, so the choice would likely come down to either the lefty Banks or Hernández once Suárez returns.