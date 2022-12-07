Phillies Spring Training tickets go on sale Thursday

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Pitchers and catchers report in 68 days, and if the buzz generated by the Phillies' postseason run followed by the Trea Turner signing is any indicator, Clearwater, Florida, will be overflowing with Philadelphia fans comes February and March.

Fans seeking Spring Training tickets have their chance to secure them on Thursday.

2023 Spring Training single-game tickets will go on sale to the public beginning at 10 a.m. Thursday.

Phillies fans can go to the team's official website, hover over "Spring Training" in the menu and select "ticket Information" to buy tickets.

Pitchers and catchers report to Spring Training on Feb. 14.

The Phillies' first spring game will be on Feb. 25 against the New York Yankees. Their full Spring Training schedule is available on their website.

One thing of note for fans seeking a Clearwater trip, the World Baseball Classic takes place in 2023, from March 8 to March 21.

What does that mean for Phillies fans? They'll miss out on seeing some of their favorite players at Spring Training.

Turner, J.T. Realmuto and Kyle Schwarber are committed to playing for Team USA in the World Baseball Classic.

Bryce Harper also would be playing for the U.S. if it weren't for Tommy John surgery.

Other Phillies could be absent from Spring Training representing their countries for the World Baseball Classic too.