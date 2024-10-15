Dombrowski, Thomson to answer what went wrong for Phillies in end-of-season press conference

Philadelphia Phillies president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski and manager Rob Thomson will hold their end-of-season press conferences today at 11 a.m. from Citizens Bank Park.

The press conference will stream on CBS News Philadelphia and in the video player above.

Last week, the Phillies were eliminated from the MLB playoffs after losing to the New York Mets in the National League Division Series, ending their third straight October without a World Series trophy.

While the 2024 season saw the Phillies win their first NL East title since 2011 and earn a first-round bye, the club faces a pivotal offseason ahead.

Philadelphia won 95 games and entered the postseason with a roster many believed was among the favorites to win the World Series. Instead, the Phillies' bats chased junk, the bullpen imploded, and the front office was left with the same questions they had last winter.

How do the Phillies balance their lineup? The Phils finished 24th in MLB with a 30.3 chase percentage. They chased less in the first half, but once the calendar turned to July, the switch flipped, and the chasing only went up.

What happened with the bullpen? On paper, Philadelphia's bullpen was much better than 2023. The bullpen was considered one of the Phillies' strengths and advantages in the postseason. But Matt Strahm and Jeff Hoffman, both All-Stars this season, couldn't get outs.

Will the Phillies spend big this winter? The Phils already have $203.26 million committed to eight players for 2025. The club will surpass the competitive balance tax — the threshold is $241 million. The question is, by how much?

These are just some of the questions Dombrowski faces as the Phillies' offseason begins unexpectedly early.