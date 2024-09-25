John Middleton believes 2024 Phillies are the team to get him his trophy back

John Middleton doesn't get over the Philadelphia Phillies losing. That word isn't in his vocabulary.

Middleton has experienced some heartbreak in his 30 years of being part of the Phillies ownership group. Since increasing his shareholding stake in the team to 48% and eventually becoming the Phillies' control person, those heartbreaks have stung more.

The Phillies were two wins away from a World Series title two years ago. They were one win away from returning to the World Series in 2023, only to blow a 3-2 lead at Citizens Bank Park in one of the biggest collapses in the team's postseason history.

When the Phillies won their first National League East title in 13 years Monday night, the anguish of last season eased a bit.

"I addressed them in spring training. I told them I'm really pissed," a smiling Middleton said during the Phillies' division-clinching celebration. "A reporter asked me in Clearwater how do you get over 2023? I said, 'What makes you think I'm over 2023?' Oh, by the way, I'm not over 2009, 2010, 2011 either."

Winning the division meant a lot to Middleton, as this was his first division championship in his 10-year reign as the public face of the Phillies ownership group. Phillies manager Rob Thomson had Middleton scream to the team as they had their toast for winning the division with his famous words, "I want my f----- trophy back!"

The Phillies erupted in celebration, knowing the job is not close to being completed. Winning the division is nice, but Middleton doesn't want to experience any more sleepless nights, as the Phillies have been close to getting that trophy back.

"This is my 30th season. I've seen a lot, so yeah," Middleton said. "Good players are up and down. People have good years and bad years. They are hurt and not hurt. It takes a lot to get everybody healthy and play well. It takes a lot of luck."

What makes Middleton believe the Phillies will get that trophy back this year? The Phillies have been amongst the best teams in baseball all year and are 1/2 game behind the Los Angeles Dodgers for the best record in the entire sport.

Philadelphia opened the season with a $246.7 million payroll, the highest in club history and fourth-highest in the entire sport. Middleton expects to be playing deep into October with a team he's worked so hard to perfect since the Phillies made a surprising World Series run two years ago.

"I just think we're so balanced," Middleton said. "I think our starting rotation, nothing fazes them. Our bullpen is so much better. I have a lot of confidence in our bullpen. When those guys come out, you're hard pressed to find four guys to end the game that are better than our four guys. They are really great. I think we added some depth there. I just think this is a better-balanced team."

Middleton won't rest until he gets that trophy back. As the Phillies raised that cream colored 2024 flag that represents division titles, Middleton is hoping that flag becomes a red one in a month.

"This is a stepping stone. It's not the destination. It's just part of the journey," Middleton said. "Getting the bye is the next stepping stone and hopefully we can get home-field advantage as well. You gotta win the games to get there."

Middleton's words live throughout the Phillies clubhouse. He's been on a mission to bring a parade back to Philadelphia. Never has Middleton had more belief the 2024 Phillies are the team that can make that happen.

"I think these guys carried that message in," Middleton said. "They're different. They want to prove something."