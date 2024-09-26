The Philadelphia Phillies have a first-round bye. Here's what's next.

Back in spring training, managing partner John Middleton addressed the Phillies. He was still "really pissed" about how 2023 ended.

Middleton has wanted his "f------ trophy back" for 16 years, and he delivered that message again inside a beer-flooded clubhouse Monday night at Citizens Bank Park when Philadelphia clinched its first NL East title since 2011.

The Phillies set out in March to win the division (check), have a first-round bye (check), get home-field in the playoffs (still obtainable), and win the World Series (time will tell).

Philadelphia secured a first-round bye in the MLB playoffs Wednesday with a win over the Cubs and the Brewers' loss.

Here's what's next for the Phillies and how they could still obtain home-field advantage throughout the postseason.

When will the Phillies play their first playoff game?

Unlike the past two postseasons, the Phillies are avoiding the Wild Card Series. They will enter the playoffs no worse than the second seed in the National League, which comes with home field in the Division Series.

So, while the MLB playoffs begin Tuesday, the Phillies will have five days off before the NLDS begins next weekend. The Phils' regular season ends Sunday.

The Phillies will host Game 1 of the NLDS next Saturday at Citizens Bank Park. The time and opponent are still to be determined.

What is the NLDS schedule?

While we don't know who the Phillies will face, we do know when they'll play in the five-game NLDS.

Games 1 and 2 are at Citizens Bank Park on Saturday, Oct. 5, and Sunday, Oct. 6.

Games 3 and 4 will be away on Tuesday, Oct. 8, and Wednesday, Oct. 9.

Game 5, if necessary, will be Friday, Oct. 11 at Citizens Bank Park.

How can Phillies fans get tickets?

Last week, the Phillies opened registration for fans to buy playoff tickets. Fans can register to buy tickets online.

The Phils said postseason ticket opportunities are "extremely limited" this year because of increased season ticket sales.

What seed will the Phillies be?

The Phillies guaranteed themselves at least the No. 2 seed in the National League, which comes with home field in the Division Series, but they can still finish as the NL's top dog. Only the Los Angeles Dodgers or San Diego Padres can finish ahead of them.

Here's a breakdown of what's to come as the final weekend of the regular season approaches.

The Phillies do not control their destiny to finish as the NL's top seed, but there are several paths to it. The No. 1 seed in the NL comes with home field in the Division Series and Championship Series.

Entering Thursday, the Phillies (94-65) are a half-game behind the Dodgers (94-64) for the top seed. The Dodgers and Padres (91-67) have four games left — they face each other for the final time in the regular season Thursday night.

The Phillies have the tiebreaker over the Dodgers and Padres because of their head-to-head record against the clubs.

If the Dodgers go 4-0 to finish the season, the Phillies cannot get the No. 1 seed.

Here are the scenarios where the Phils can lock up the 1-seed:

3-0 vs. the Nationals and the Dodgers finishing 3-1 or worse

2-1 vs. the Nationals and the Dodgers finishing 2-2 or worse

1-2 vs. the Nationals and the Dodgers finishing 1-3 or worse

0-3 vs. the Nationals and the Dodgers finishing 0-4 or the Padres go 4-0



San Diego can only finish as the No. 1 seed if it wins out, the Dodgers go either 1-3 or 0-4, and the Phillies get swept by Washington.