Phillies-Mets playoff series has sister rivalry feeling spirited in the same New Jersey assisted living facility

95 and 91-year-old sisters living in New Jersey are divided ahead of Phillies-Mets playoff series

This Phillies-Mets divisional rivalry has quite a few families in Philadelphia divided and this is no different in South Jersey. Two Brooklyn-born sisters living in the same assisted living center in New Jersey are feeling very split and proud of their baseball teams.

Step inside the All American Assisted Living at Washington Township, New Jersey, and you'll soon meet 91-year-old Theresa Todoro, a Phillies fan, and her older sister, 95-year-old Rita Galanti, a proud Mets fan.

"I tried to go watch hockey but there's too much fighting in hockey and I wouldn't go again," Galanti said.

So she turned to baseball. The sisters said they get along well but they have their spats occasionally, like this one, over which team should win the National League Division Series, starting this weekend.

While Galanti stuck with her New Yorker roots, Todoro adapted and soon fell in love with the Fightins not long after getting married and moving to the Garden State.

You may be wondering, which sister is the bigger baseball fan?

Todoro said she proudly wears that badge of honor.

But Galanti said "Because she lived here before me. I was still living in Brooklyn."

Take a trip up to their shared apartment and their love for America's favorite pastime is clear. From a baseball wreath on the door to a pendant hanging on the wall.

"There's no crying in baseball!" Todoro said. And no crying between these two either.

The sisters said they'll be watching the series and noted they'll stay talking to each other no matter what happens.

Their love for one another is bigger than baseball. Still, they're not budging on who will take the NLDS.

"The Philadelphia Phillies!" Todoro said.

"I hope the Mets beat them," Galanti said.

May the best woman win. The sisters shared with CBS News Philadelphia that despite the game being on TV in the shared living room at their assisted living facility, they're probably going to watch it upstairs in their living room so they can holler as loud as they want.