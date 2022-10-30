Phillies lose Game 2, fans are optimistic about Game 3,4

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The World Series is set to continue Monday, right here at home.

Phillies fans are hopeful that more wins are in store as they stand neck and neck with the Astros 1 to 1.

There's a reason the Phillies are also called the Fightin' Phils. Since Sunday is a travel day. Hopefully, the team will rest and bounce back tomorrow in Game 3.

Sunday, the team, along with their families, arrived at Citizens Bank Park. CBS3 was there as the buses were unloaded.

This comes after the Houston Astros tied the Worlds Series in Game 2 with a 5 to 2 win over the Phillies.

Fans are prepared to cheer on the team as we move forward.

"I am feeling pretty good, actually. You've got one and one, that's great. Come home. Maybe you get two games here at home. It's pretty good," Frank Rotonta, a fan, said.

"First two pitches wasn't looking too, wasn't looking too good, but they fight, kept fightin', you know. That's the Phils. They'll come back," Collin Mitchell, another fan, said.

Game3 gets underway at 8:03 p.m. Monday.