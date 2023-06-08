Phillies-Tigers to play Thursday night despite poor air quality

NEXT Weather: When will the smoke clear out?

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Despite the Philadelphia region having "unhealthy" or "very unhealthy" air quality, the Phillies will play the Tigers Thursday night at Citizens Bank Park.

Zack Wheeler will be on the mound for the Phillies as they try win their fifth straight game.

The game was moved from Wednesday due to poor quality as smoke from Canadian wildfires moves throughout the region.

The Phillies weren't the only game impacted by the smoke from the Canadian wildfires. The New York Yankees and Chicago White Sox moved their game from Wednesday to Thursday, where the teams will play a doubleheader.

The Phillies' minor league affiliates, the Reading Fightin Phils and Lehigh Valley Iron Pigs, were also forced to reschedule.

On Thursday, the MLB postponed the Washington Nationals-Arizona Diamondbacks game due to the poor quality in the nation's capital.

At times on Wednesday, the Lehigh Valley and Philadelphia had the worst air quality index ratings in the world, but they dropped into the 200s by the afternoon.

The air quality will improve a bit before worsening overnight when cool air sinks closer to the surface. We may still be in a Code Red for air quality by your bedtime.

Friday into Saturday, a low front will spin the heaviest smoke to our south toward Washington. Saturday there may be some smoke pulled in from the west.