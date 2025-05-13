Rain postpones Phillies vs. Cardinals in Philadelphia; doubleheader scheduled for Wednesday

Man shot in West Philadelphia, ATM skimming devices found at Wawa and more | Digital Brief

Forecasted rain in the Philadelphia area has led to the Phillies postponing their game Tuesday night against the St. Louis Cardinals at Citizens Bank Park. The Phillies and Cardinals will instead play a split day/night doubleheader on Wednesday.

The latest NEXT Weather forecast calls for the city to enter an unsettled week. Rain is expected to return to the area Tuesday night into Wednesday, with the heaviest possible on Tuesday night, particularly across South Jersey. A few isolated thunderstorms are possible.

The heaviest of the rainfall should be out of the area by 7 or 8 a.m. Wednesday. On and off again, and isolated showers will remain.

Jesús Luzardo (3-0, 2.11) and Sonny Gray (4-1, 3.50) were the probable pitchers for Tuesday. Aaron Nola (1-6, 4.89) and Erick Fedde (3-3, 3.86) were scheduled for Wednesday's series finale. Now, Luzardo will start Game 1 and Nola Game 2.

Wednesday's finale was scheduled for 1:05 p.m. The Phillies said nothing changes for fans with tickets for that game or start time.

The second game of the doubleheader is scheduled for 6:15 p.m. Wednesday. Fans who have tickets for Tuesday night's game can use them for Wednesday night's game.

Philadelphia dropped the series opener Monday, 3-2, to the Cardinals, who won their ninth straight game.

Tom Dougherty Tom Dougherty is a digital content producer for CBS Philadelphia. Before joining CBS Philadelphia, Tom covered sports for NBC Sports Philadelphia. He currently covers breaking news and sports.

