Phillies fans, businesses prepare for Opening Day 2026: "Ready for heartbreak, but hoping for the best"

The Philadelphia skyline glowed red Wednesday night as fans geared up for the Phillies' home opener, with anticipation building alongside a near-perfect weather forecast.

For many, the excitement comes with a mix of hope and nerves as a new season begins.

"How we all feel — ready for heartbreak, but hoping for the best," said Alex Greer, who was shopping for new Phillies gear at Rally House.

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Greer said the forecast is adding to the excitement, with temperatures expected in the 70s.

"This is the first time in years to get like a true Opening Day!" he said. "So, going to try to take it in, even if I'm not at the game – I'll go outside and watch it somewhere."

Others are heading straight to Citizens Bank Park. Lauren Foster said she worked hard to secure a ticket.

"I was kind of stalking the page for about a week and a half and managed to snag one," she said.

With the warm weather expected, Foster said she's planning her outfit accordingly.

"It couldn't be better for Opening Day," she said.

For fans without tickets, local businesses are preparing for large crowds. At Yards Brewing Company, staff expect a busy day as people gather to watch the game together.

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"It is going to be crazy tomorrow. Come get your seats early — we have $2 hot dogs, we're going to have the game on, the sound on, it's going to be such a fun time," taproom manager Izyah Gerlach said.

The brewery plans to open its outdoor patio so fans can enjoy the weather while still watching the game on indoor screens.

"You can see our TVs from these outdoor spaces here, so you can be a part of the magic still," Gerlach said. "It's going to be like springtime, finally. Perfect time for a baseball game. Perfect."

Even those attending the game solo say the experience is anything but lonely.

"I will never feel alone at those games … it's just one great big family," Foster said.