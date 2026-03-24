Inside the Philadelphia Phillies' new Hall of Fame club at Citizens Bank Park

CBS News Philadelphia got a sneak peek of the Phillies' new Cadillac Hall of Fame Club inside Citizens Bank Park before Opening Day.

The interior was redesigned with new modern enhancements and interactive videos to elevate the fan experience.

Phillies owner John Middleton said they wanted to have it done before the MLB All-Star game.

"When the world comes to Philadelphia, they see parts of a beautiful future at the ballpark," Middleton said.

The food menu was also a grand slam, thanks to all-star chefs in the city who collaborated with the Phillies.

Some new items include the Schwarbomb Sundae, the Sweeper (a cheesesteak created with Phillies pitcher Jesús Luzardo) and the Sánchez Sliders.

Phillies pitcher Cristopher Sanchez says he's a fan of the sliders.

"It's something I eat very often," he said. "I would say every day. It's a very important part of the things that I love."

The team store also had a makeover.

The 7,000 square feet store was redesigned and stocked with new fashion forward Phillies gear

"I think it continues to speak volumes about the organization," Phillies World Series champ Ryan Howard said. "This organization is striving to do and what they've always been, which is first class."

Aside from the upgrades and new additions with food, players said they are excited to get the season started.

"Especially after the way last year ended," Luzardo said. "It's been a long spring training, so we are looking forward to starting a new year and working towards a World Series."

"This is a team that we expect to win," Middleton said. "Win a lot and be in the post season and do real damage in the post season."