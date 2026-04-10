Philadelphia Phillies fall to Arizona Diamondbacks after hot start in third straight loss

Mike Soroka struck out 10, closer Paul Sewald retired Trea Turner to end the game and strand the tying run at third base, and the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the Philadelphia Phillies 5-4 on Friday night.

Sewald gave up a two-out triple off the top of the right-field wall to rookie Justin Crawford. Sewald recovered to get Turner — last season's NL batting champion — on a flyball to end the game and earn his fourth save.

The NL East champion Phillies opened a nine-game homestand with their third straight loss and fourth in five games. They struck out 16 times against four Diamondbacks pitchers.

Phillies starter Jesús Luzardo — who struck out 11 without a walk in his last start in Colorado — took a no-hitter into the fifth and was staked to a 4-0 lead.

Eight batters later, he was yanked as Arizona lead 5-4.

Ketel Marte started the scoring with a two-RBI single and Ildemaro Vargas added a run-scoring single to make it 4-3. Brandon McCann, who took over catching duties in the third after Gabriel Moreno left with lower-back tightness, lined a two-RBI double to right for the 5-4 lead that chased Luzardo (1-2)

The Phillies were outscored 11-0 in consecutive games by San Francisco and had been scoreless in 20 straight innings overall to end their six-game road trip.

The shutout streak ended in a hurry against Soroka (3-0).

The Phillies got the instant offense out of the top of the order they've lacked most of the season. Turner singled, Kyle Schwarber walked and Bryce Harper lined an RBI double for a 1-0 lead.

Brandon Marsh, batting cleanup for the first time this season, hit a three-run homer to left for a 4-0 lead and the Phillies seemed primed to blow the game open.

Soroka, who had allowed only one run over his first 10 innings pitched, instead settled into a groove and gave up just two more hits and no runs over his final 4 2/3 innings.

Arizona sends RHP Brandon Pfaadt (0-0, 6.75 ERA) to the mound against Phillies RHP Taijuan Walker (0-2, 9.31 ERA). Walker's spot in the rotation is likely in jeopardy with ace Zack Wheeler expected to make one or two more rehab starts for Double-A Reading. Wheeler's 2025 season ended in August because of a blood clot near his right shoulder.