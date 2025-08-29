Phillies vs. Braves, Philadelphia Zoo, Chinese Lantern Festival: Things to do this Labor Day weekend

This Labor Day weekend is packed with plenty of things to do for everybody in the city. From the Phillies to Philadelphia Zoo After Hours, to Gracie's Corner and more, there is something for everyone.

Whether you're about to throw something on the grill for a BBQ or are ready to relax and enjoy the three-day weekend, here are things to do in Philadelphia.

Also, while we're at it, beware of wearing white after Labor Day...

Philadelphia Phillies vs. Atlanta Braves at Citizens Bank Park

We think it's safe to say Phillies fans quickly found something to cheer about after Kyle Schwarber's historic four home run performance against the Atlanta Braves Thursday night. Now, the Mets series is hardly even worth mentioning — so we won't.

The Fightins opened the series with a 19-4 blowout win and then a close 2-1 victory, and the team looks to keep the momentum going.

The Phils get off to a 6:05 p.m. start Saturday, when you have a chance to grab yourself a Bryce Harper Funko Pop giveaway. The series wraps up Sunday at 7:05 p.m.

Tickets start at $42.

Chinese Lantern Festival

As summer comes to a close, the Philadelphia Chinese Lantern Festival will illuminate Franklin Square one final weekend. This year's festival celebrates the Year of the Snake and features a 200-foot dragon and hundreds of lanterns to see.

Visitors can also enjoy authentic Chinese food, immerse themselves in cultural performances and watch the magic continue with the Franklin Square Fountain Show!

The Chinese Lantern Festival is open from 6-11 p.m. every night and ends Aug. 31. Guests can purchase their tickets online.





Philadelphia Zoo After Hours

Previously named After-Hours: Sip & Stroll, now Philadelphia Zoo After Hours, is a chance to go to the first zoo in the U.S. with limited crowds and a chance to beat the heat.

After Hours is on Friday, Aug. 29, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. The gates for the event close at 7 p.m.

Tickets for adults [12 and up] are $20, for children [2-11] are $15, and children under 2 are free. Tickets for zoo members are free.

"Bring a blanket or chairs to watch indie folk band 3rowback on the Impala Lawn Stage from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Purchase drinks and snacks from the Impala Lawn pop-up bar and enjoy lawn games during the performance," the website said.

Independence Blue Cross RiverRink Summerfest at Penn's Landing

A favorite summertime tradition is coming to a close for the season: Independence Blue Cross RiverRink Summerfest.

The Summerfest featuring roller skating, outdoor boardwalk games and rides, food and drinks is free to enter and open to the public seven days a week, including the holiday, the website said.

Summerfest has been open since May 23 and will have its last hurrah of the season on Labor Day, Sept. 1.

Here are the hours of Summerfest this weekend: Friday 1-11 p.m., Saturday 11 a.m.-11 p.m. and Sunday 11 a.m.-10 p.m. For the holiday on Monday, the special hours are 11 a.m.-10 p.m.

Labor Day Celebration at Sesame Place

If you're looking for a budget-friendly outing this Labor Day weekend, head to Sesame Place in Bucks County. The theme park will host its Labor Day Sweet Treats event Saturday, Aug. 30, and Sunday, Aug. 31, featuring desserts, fireworks and meet-and-greets with Elmo and friends.

Tickets start at $37.50. Sweet Treats tickets are $25, while a combo ticket that includes reserved fireworks viewing and desserts with Elmo and friends is $35. The fireworks show is set for Sunday at 7:10 p.m.

Aries Spears at Helium Comedy Club

Stand-up comedian Aries Spears, known for his witty punchlines, is coming to Philadelphia this weekend with seven shows at Helium Comedy Club. His routine promises plenty of laughs — and maybe even a new set of abs by the end of the night.

Spears has been a stand-up staple for decades and has appeared in the movie Jerry Maguire and voiced everyone's favorite faceless character, Wizard Kelly from The Proud Family.

Shows run Friday through Sunday at 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m., with an additional 4 p.m. show on Saturday. Tickets are selling quickly with some seating options already sold out.

General admission starts at $38, while reserved seating is $50.

Patty Jackson's Party in the Park at the Dell Music Center

Ready or not, it's a boogie night Aug. 30 in Strawberry Mansion as radio icon Patty Jackson hosts her Party in the Park at The Dell Music Center.

The lineup features beloved R&B group After 7, 70s funk band Heatwave and is headlined by the incomparable Jeffrey Osborne. It's a show for the grown folks to step out and sing their hearts out to a love ballad.

Gates open at 6:30 p.m. and the show starts at 8 p.m.

Tickets range from $68 to $120.

Gracie's Corner Live: Gracie's Global Adventure at The Fillmore

The family-favorite YouTube series, Gracie's Corner, will be in Philadelphia this weekend for two shows.

Gracie's Corner will be at The Filmore in Fishtown on Saturday, Aug. 30, for a morning show and an afternoon show.

Tickets for the morning show at 11 a.m. range from $64 to $132. Prices can change. Doors open at 10 a.m., and according to Ticketmaster, children two and older are required to have a ticket. The VIP Upgrade Experience [no ticket included] for the morning show has a VIP Merch Upgrade and a Meet & Greet Upgrade. The VIP Merch is $75 and the Meet & Greet is $125.

Tickets for the afternoon show at 3 p.m. range from $64 to $120. Doors open at 2 p.m. The VIP Upgrade Experience [no ticket included] for the afternoon show as well with the same prices.

Trap Karaoke: Philadelphia at The Fillmore

Don't let the name fool you, this event that has gone viral across all social platforms also crosses genres. Trap Karaoke will be in Philadelphia this week to set the tone and vibes for the weekend.

The event will be at The Filmore in Fishtown on Friday, Aug. 29, from 7 p.m. to midnight.

For tickets, there are at least four tiers: General Admission, VIP Balcony, 2+ Pack [buy 2+ GA, get 10% off] and TK Squad Pack [buy 4+ GA, get 20% off].

General Admission is $62.79, VIP is $110.45, 2+ Pack is $56.56 and TK Squad Pack is $52.42.

"It's not just a show. Not just a concert. It's a homecoming. Trap sets the vibe. Karaoke is the excuse. But the real reason you're here? To be seen. To be celebrated. To be yourself. For one unforgettable night, the spotlight belongs to you. The crowd? They're not just watching. They're rooting for you like family. This is Trap Karaoke," the website said.

K-Pop vs. J-Pop: Demon Hunter Rave at Space KTV

With the rave of Netflix's "KPop Demon Hunters," a rave will be at Space KTV in Philadelphia this weekend.

The KPop vs JPop: Demon Hunter Rave is on Saturday, Aug. 30, from 8 p.m. to 2 a.m., presented by SojuGuild and ALTER dance crew.

The 21+ event welcomes all cosplays and features performances, photo ops, themed drinks and more.

Tickets are $24.09 and the at-door entry without a ticket is $30, either in cash or Venmo.

"Two musical realms collide as KPOP idols and JPOP warriors take the stage in a high-stakes battle to banish darkness through dance," the release said. "From Seoul to Tokyo, the beat is sacred—and the demons won't stand a chance."

Free admission for Norristown residents, Teddy Bear Clinic at Elmwood Park Zoo

Is your little one a health professional in training? Do they love their toy stethoscope?

The Elmwood Park Zoo in Norristown is hosting a Teddy Bear Clinic on Saturday, Aug. 30, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Kids are invited to bring a stuffed animal for a fun checkup that gets your child more familiar with the process of going to the doctor.

The event is free to attend after paying for admission to the zoo.

This event falls on a lucky weekend for Norristown residents! All town residents (must have the ZIP code 19401) will get free admission on Saturday and Sunday.

Read more on ElmwoodParkZoo.org.

Events all month: Philadelphia Fringe Festival starting Monday, Sept. 1

FringeArts' annual festival of theater, dance, film, visual arts and more has already had a few preview events, but the month-long blitz really gets underway on Labor Day, Monday, Sept. 1, with a free Kick Off Party. This starts at 5 p.m. at FringeArts, located at 140 North Columbus Boulevard.

You can head to PhillyFringe.org online and click "buy tickets" to get your free RSVP.

Check out the "events" tab to see over 340 digital shows and in-person events associated with the festival at venues around the city, including many that start on Monday.

For $10, you could check out the audiOhm Sound Bath event at Studio 34 in West Philly, or for $25, check out the most-ages "Carnival of Feelings" at the Asian Arts Initiative on Vine Street near 12th.

contributed to this report.