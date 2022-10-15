Phillies-Braves NLDS: Pat Burrell to throw out 1st pitch before Game 4

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A couple of months ago, Phillies legend Ryan Howard discussed a "special, special breed" of a teammate on a Jomboy Media podcast. On Saturday, "The Machine" will be back in Philadelphia.

Pat Burrell, a man of many myths and legends in Philly, will throw out the ceremonial first pitch before the Philadelphia Phillies' Game 4 against the Atlanta Braves in the National League Division Series at Citizens Bank Park.

The Phillies have a 2-1 series lead over the Braves in the best-of-five series.

A win on Saturday afternoon would send the Phillies back to the National League Championship Series for the first time since 2010.

You might ask why Burrell would be the second member of the glory days to throw out the first pitch in as many days.

Flashback to 2008, when the Burrell and the Phillies beat the Tampa Bay Rays to win their second World Series in franchise history. In Game 4 of the NLDS clinching game, Pat the Bat had himself quite the showing with two homers and four RBIs.

Perhaps Burrell could spark another Game 4 clincher Saturday.

The Phils, in their first postseason game in Philly in 11 years, crushed the Braves to the tune of 9-1 on Friday night.

Noah Syndergaard will start Game 4 against the Braves.

The first pitch is scheduled for 2:07 p.m.