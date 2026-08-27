Port of Philadelphia marks new era as PhilaPort Cruise Terminal opens

Back in April, Philadelphia became a cruise port again after a 15-year hiatus. On Thursday, the Port of Philadelphia officially opened a cruise terminal.

The ribbon cutting of the PhilaPort Cruise Terminal was four years in the making, according to officials.

Leaders estimate the facility will provide $300 million annually in economic output for Pennsylvania.

Construction in Tinicum Township redeveloped what was once the Hog Island Dock Terminal Facility. CBS News Philadelphia cameras were there as Norwegian Cruise Line started sailing from a temporary terminal in April.

The company has a seven-year berthing agreement in Philadelphia, running through March 2033.

"Don't tell this mayor of Philadelphia that you have to drive up to New York or go to Florida anymore," Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker said. "No more booking those expensive flights. You can just board the ship, and you can have your vacation and start it right here in your own backyard. That's important."

Leaders claimed that the terminal is also generating more than 2,000 jobs for the area.