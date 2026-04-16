Watch CBS News
Local News

Cruise ship Norwegian Jewel arrives in Philadelphia, 1st to set sail from the city in 15 years

By
Joe Brandt
Digital Content Producer, CBS Philadelphia
Joe Brandt has been a digital content producer for CBS News Philadelphia since 2022. He is a Temple University graduate and was born and raised in Pitman, NJ.
Read Full Bio
Joe Brandt

/ CBS Philadelphia

Add CBS News on Google

The first cruise ship to set sail from the Port of Philadelphia in 15 years arrived in the city early Thursday morning.

The Norwegian Jewel is now docked at the PhilaPort Cruise Terminal in a key step in the terminal's inauguration.

From now through August, the ship will travel between Bermuda and the City of Brotherly Love. However, the terminal is still under construction. The port is telling passengers that construction will not delay any scheduled trips.

cruise-ship-chopper.jpg
Chopper 3/CBS News Philadelphia

"The PhilaPort Cruise Terminal remains under construction; however, the Norwegian Jewel will dock and depart on time, as scheduled," the port's website says.

More than 2,300 passengers are expected as the $50 million project moves closer to completion.

Officials say once the cruise terminal is fully ready by early summer, it could generate $300 million for the local economy.

In:

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue