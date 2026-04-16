Cruise ship Norwegian Jewel arrives in Philadelphia, 1st to set sail from the city in 15 years

The first cruise ship to set sail from the Port of Philadelphia in 15 years arrived in the city early Thursday morning.

The Norwegian Jewel is now docked at the PhilaPort Cruise Terminal in a key step in the terminal's inauguration.

From now through August, the ship will travel between Bermuda and the City of Brotherly Love. However, the terminal is still under construction. The port is telling passengers that construction will not delay any scheduled trips.

Chopper 3/CBS News Philadelphia

"The PhilaPort Cruise Terminal remains under construction; however, the Norwegian Jewel will dock and depart on time, as scheduled," the port's website says.

More than 2,300 passengers are expected as the $50 million project moves closer to completion.

Officials say once the cruise terminal is fully ready by early summer, it could generate $300 million for the local economy.