Philadelphia to begin construction on cruise ship terminal opening in April 2026

Forget flying to Florida to get on a cruise — Philadelphia is on its way to becoming a cruise ship destination.

The Port of Philadelphia on Tuesday announced construction is beginning on the PhilaPort Cruise Terminal, which will serve as a home port for Norwegian Cruise Line ships.

Last year, PhilaPort announced that Norwegian Cruise Line would soon be offering trips from Philadelphia, and that a facility in the SouthPort Marine Terminal complex would be redeveloped into a passenger port.

The goal is to open the port for cruise travel in April 2026.

The construction will take place at the former Hog Island Dock Terminal Facility, which is part of Tinicum Township. The port and Energy Transfer Marketing and Terminals are buying the property and readying it for redevelopment.

A rendering of a Norwegian Cruise Line ship docked at the new PhilaPort Cruise Terminal. Construction on the terminal is officially beginning Dec. 2, 2025. PhilaPort

All construction on the land side of the new facility will be handled by Norwegian, and the Port of Philadelphia will handle the marine side.

Norwegian has a seven-year berthing agreement running April 15, 2026, through March 31, 2033. The agreement comes with an initial commitment to 41 sailings a year.

The Port of Philadelphia estimates the new terminal will create over 2,100 jobs and over $300 million in yearly economic output across Pennsylvania.

Officials say the cruise port will be open in time for the major events of 2026, including the 250th anniversary of the U.S.

"As the city prepares for America's 250th anniversary, anticipation is building for a cruising experience that highlights Philadelphia's maritime past and future," PhilaPort said in a news release.