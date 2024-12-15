Messy Monday commute in Philadelphia region, tracking 3 chances for rain this week

After a cloudy and chilly Sunday, the storm system that we've been watching in the west is moving across the Delaware Valley. For most areas, including the city, the Shore and Delaware, rain will be the main event overnight, with a few heavier pockets throughout the wee hours of the morning. Farther north, enough cold air remains in place across the Lehigh Valley and the Poconos to start things off briefly as a wintry mix.

A winter weather advisory is in effect for the Poconos and the Lehigh Valley overnight until 9 a.m. Monday.

This system carries a warm front that will move north overnight, bringing temperatures up through the morning hours. What little ice and snow northern areas and high elevations see will turn to rain before sunrise, washing most traces of winter away.

Budget extra time for the Monday morning commute. Rain will move out for the rest of the day Monday, but another system will increase the chance of rain again Monday night into Tuesday morning. Here, showers will stay on the lighter side.

High pressure may briefly nose in late Tuesday into early Wednesday, which looks to bring high temperatures to near or at 60 degrees Tuesday afternoon.

Our third system of the week will arrive on Wednesday. Models are a bit split on arrival time — it may be as early as Wednesday afternoon but more likely this will hold off until Wednesday night, producing rain through Thursday morning. While this again looks like rain for the city and suburbs, it may end as a round of snow for the Poconos, and will then be followed by another round of cold air. In fact, next weekend looks to bring the coldest air so far of the season, with many areas struggling to get out of the 20s — for highs!

7-day forecast

Monday: High of 50, low of 37, morning rain

Tuesday: High of 61, low of 47, AM rain but warmer

Wednesday: High of 56, low of 35, a few showers possible

Thursday: High of 45, low of 40, showers early

Friday: High of 41, low of 27, mostly sunny and chilly

Saturday: High of 39, low of 29, mostly sunny and chilly

Sunday: High of 30, low of 21, now that's cold!