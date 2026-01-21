Winter weather in Philadelphia region has meant big business for hardware stores: "It's been insane"

The Philadelphia region has experienced quite a dose of winter weather over the last few weeks — from sleet to snow to a deep freeze. For hardware stores, though, it means big business.

"It's been very, very busy, crazy here," John Fox, assistant manager at Fisher's Ace Hardware, said.

Winter essentials are selling fast at the Lansdale hardware store.

"I got the ice melt already, I don't need a snow blower, but the shovel we do need," customer Adrienne St. John said.

St. John was at the store Tuesday night picking up a shovel for her grandmother before the potential snowstorm this weekend.

"I feel like if I wait too late, it's gonna be gone, so I gotta get it now," St. John said.

Salt and snowblowers are currently sold out at the store.

"It's very, very challenging to keep up with the pace of the weather that's been happening. It's like every single weekend so far, it's been insane," Fox said.

Fox notes winter is usually the slowest time of the year — except when there are storms. Between last weekend, and what could come this weekend, the hardware store is just trying to keep up with demand.

"We're expecting some sort of shipment sometime this week hopefully before it snows," Fox said.