Severe storms in Philadelphia region on Wednesday could bring wind damage, heavy rain, large hail

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Wednesday will be hot and very humid again and storms will be more widespread in the evening across the Philadelphia region. Storms will likely be stronger as a cold front finally moves through the area.

Because of the heat and humidity, an excessive heat warning is in effect through Wednesday morning. After that, an excessive heat watch will go into effect until Wednesday evening.

For this reason, we've issued NEXT Weather Alert day for Wednesday. At this point, the Storm Prediction Center has the area in a "slight risk" for severe weather or a 2 out of 5 on the risk scale. This means scattered severe storms are possible. We could be looking at another evening similar to Tuesday evening with widespread wind damage, large hail, heavy rain and frequent lightning.

The good news? After the front moves through, Thursday and beyond the temps will drop back to seasonably normal levels with only stray summer storms. We're looking at highs in the upper 80s and more comfortable humidity levels through the weekend.

Stay with the NEXT Weather Alert Team for the latest updates on the heat and the storms.

7-day forecast

Wednesday: High of 95, low of 78, NEXT Weather Alert Day

Thursday: High of 87, low of 73, AM shower, clearing

Friday: High of 88, low of 67, back to normal

Saturday: High of 87, low of 67, partly sunny

Sunday: High of 89, low of 70, mostly sunny

Monday: High of 88, low of 71, partly cloudy

Tuesday: High of 89, low of 72, partly cloudy