Wet Wednesday in Philadelphia region will create slick driving conditions. Here's the weather forecast.

While it will be much warmer than Tuesday, we're still talking about the coats, hats, gloves, etc. for a good portion of Wednesday in the Philadelphia region.

Be sure the windshield wipers are working, and your umbrella is nearby because chilly rain showers are likely for the afternoon and early evening hours around a good portion of our area.

Our NEXT big weather maker

Our next system arrives Wednesday with light rain for most and a mix of rain and snow possible across the higher terrain, and chilly rain showers for the Philly area starting around noon.

A winter weather advisory has been issued for the Poconos for two-plus inches of snow in the higher terrain. Across the Lehigh Valley, while surface temperatures should be above freezing, any colder or untreated surfaces may get slick with a mix of snow and rain at the onset of precipitation.

Roads may be dicey through the evening drive, and for that reason, we have issued another NEXT Weather Alert for Wednesday.

Looking ahead, another system may bring light rain or snow to the region both Friday night and Saturday night into Sunday, followed by yet another possibly colder blast of Arctic air. Get ready to layer up for a COLD Eagles game on Sunday.

