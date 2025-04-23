Above-average temperatures expected in Philadelphia area Thursday. Here's the forecast.

We are still dealing with the wildfire situation in New Jersey, aided by very dry conditions, winds and a lack of rain.

Thankfully, the wind situation is getting much better, with calm winds overnight for many areas. That will help to control the spread of the fires. Overnight lows should be near or at average, with lows in the 40s and low 50s.

Thursday is gorgeous across the Philadelphia area, with highs 10 to 15 degrees above average — except at the shore, where a light sea breeze will keep areas like Atlantic City and Ocean City in the 60s.

CBS News Philadelphia

An area of low pressure with its associated warm and cold fronts will begin to spread the chance for showers into the area Friday night. That chance becomes most likely through midday Saturday when scattered showers and even a few thunderstorms will be possible. The best time for the heaviest rain right now seems to be early to mid-afternoon Saturday.

Despite the chance of rain, temperatures Saturday afternoon will remain relatively mild with highs in the middle 70s. By Saturday night, the front looks to clear the area as the chance of rain moves out. Skies will clear overnight Saturday as drier and slightly cooler air begins to move in from the northwest.

CBS News Philadelphia

While temperatures Sunday will be between 5 and 10 degrees cooler than most of this week, high temperatures in the mid-upper 60s will be right around our seasonal norms for this time of year. The 60s, however, will be relatively short-lived as highs bounce back into the low-middle 70s as we head into the first half of next week.

Heads up: We could be looking at upper 80s by the middle of next week! Stay tuned!

Here's your 7-day forecast:

CBS News Philadelphia

Thursday: Sunny and warm. High of 80, low of 52.

Friday: Some more clouds. High of 80, low of 54.

Saturday: Rain, few storms. High of 76, low of 62.

Sunday: Bright skies. High of 73, low of 49.

Monday: Sunny. High of 76, low of 48.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy. High of 83, low of 53.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy. High of 89, low of 67.

NEXT Weather Radars

Hourly Forecast

Get the latest weather info on the CBS News Philadelphia app.