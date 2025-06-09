Tuesday morning commute in Philadelphia region to be impacted by scattered storms. Here's the forecast.

Tuesday will be the most impacted commute day of the week, thanks to a round of scattered morning storms. Parts of the Philadelphia region are under a marginal risk for severe weather, meaning a few storms could bring gusty winds, heavy rain and maybe even some localized flooding.

Expect a slower ride in, especially during the early morning hours, and keep an eye on the radar before heading out. More showers and a possible thunderstorm could pop up later in the day as well.

By midweek, we're back to sunshine and more typical June warmth.

Wednesday and Thursday bring mostly clear skies and a drop in humidity, though temps start to creep higher as we approach the weekend.

In fact, we may actually hit our first 90-degree day of the year on Thursday, making it the latest start since 2014. Friday looks warm and a bit sticky again, with a chance for an isolated storm late.

The weekend brings more typical early summer weather — humid with a few scattered storms, especially on Saturday, so keep the umbrella close just in case.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

CBS News Philadelphia

Tuesday: Morning storms. High 79. Low 64.

Wednesday: Sun returns. High 85. Low 64.

Thursday: A hot one. High 91. Low 67.

Friday: Mostly sunny. High 87. Low 70.

Saturday: Showers or rumbles. High 76. Low 66.

Sunday: Chance of showers. High 75. Low 61.

Monday: Chance of showers. High 77. Low 61.

NEXT Weather Radars

Hourly Forecast