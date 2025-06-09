Watch CBS News
Local News

Tuesday morning commute in Philadelphia region to be impacted by scattered storms. Here's the forecast.

By Bill Kelly

/ CBS Philadelphia

Messy morning commute in Philadelphia region Tuesday
Messy morning commute in Philadelphia region Tuesday 03:27

Tuesday will be the most impacted commute day of the week, thanks to a round of scattered morning storms. Parts of the Philadelphia region are under a marginal risk for severe weather, meaning a few storms could bring gusty winds, heavy rain and maybe even some localized flooding. 

Expect a slower ride in, especially during the early morning hours, and keep an eye on the radar before heading out. More showers and a possible thunderstorm could pop up later in the day as well.

By midweek, we're back to sunshine and more typical June warmth.

Wednesday and Thursday bring mostly clear skies and a drop in humidity, though temps start to creep higher as we approach the weekend.  

severe-risk-tue.png

In fact, we may actually hit our first 90-degree day of the year on Thursday, making it the latest start since 2014. Friday looks warm and a bit sticky again, with a chance for an isolated storm late. 

The weekend brings more typical early summer weather — humid with a few scattered storms, especially on Saturday, so keep the umbrella close just in case.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

z-7-day-pm.png
CBS News Philadelphia

Tuesday: Morning storms. High 79. Low 64.

Wednesday: Sun returns. High 85. Low 64.

Thursday: A hot one. High 91. Low 67.

Friday: Mostly sunny. High 87. Low 70.

Saturday: Showers or rumbles. High 76. Low 66.

Sunday: Chance of showers. High 75. Low 61.

Monday: Chance of showers. High 77. Low 61.

NEXT Weather Radars

Hourly Forecast

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.