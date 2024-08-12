Mainly dry Tuesday across Philadelphia region, but when will storm chances increase?

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The remainder of our week will be mainly dry and sunny with a chance at a very isolated shower, however, a vast majority of the Philadelphia area will have no rain the entire work week.

High temperatures will remain in the 80s and climb to the upper 80s by the end of the week. Overnight, our low temperatures will be refreshing with 50s and 60s across the region — perfect sleeping weather!

The next chance for organized rain and thunderstorms arrives next weekend, although details are still coming together regarding the timing and intensity of the storms.

Sunsets may be a bit more colorful this week due to some smoke from the Canadian and California wildfires. This will be high in the atmosphere and nothing like the dangerous air quality we faced last year.

Turning to the tropics -- our newest tropical system has developed west of the Windward Islands in the Caribbean. Tropical Storm Ernesto is the fifth named storm of the season, and it's expected to strengthen into a strong hurricane. It will impact Puerto Rico with flooding rain, and then head north toward Bermuda. We will keep you updated with any changes in the track.