Mostly sunny, beautiful Tuesday in Philadelphia region. Here's the weather forecast.

What a gorgeous start to the new week! Temperatures on Monday in the Philadelphia region ended up topping out in the mid-upper 80s, but the lower humidity levels were noticeable all day.

In fact, we'll be below normal temp-wise the next two days along with plenty of sunshine. Make it a point to spend time outside. Even if you work indoors, try to get your lunch outside. It's a gorgeous mid-July break.

By Thursday, we warm to 90 again, and on Friday it certainly becomes hotter and more humid with highs heading back into the stifling mid-90s.

The next chance of storms arrives late Friday or early Saturday, with the weekend once again looking unsettled. No organized weather systems are expected at this point, so we remain weather alert-free, but we'll keep you posted.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

Tuesday: Stunning sun. High 84, Low 66.

Wednesday: Picture perfect. High 86, Low 67.

Thursday: Heating up. High 90, Low 69.

Friday: Hot and humid. High 95, Low 73.

Saturday: Scattered storms. High 92, Low 77.

Sunday: Scattered storms. High 89, Low 76.

Monday: A few showers. High 86, Low 72.

