Tuesday in Philadelphia will be coldest since February, tracking rain, snow. Here's the weather forecast.

Temperatures will start out the coldest they've been since February Tuesday in the Philadelphia region, with widespread teens and some windchills that dip into the single digits.

Kids need serious layers if they're out at the bus stop (and the playground if schools have outdoor recess), animals will need their water continually thawed and hand and feet warmers will be needed for those who work outside all day.

Our NEXT big weather maker

For the temperatures, we're in a NEXT WEATHER ALERT overnight through Tuesday.

Monday was cold from start to finish, with highs in the 20s north and around the lower to mid 30s elsewhere.

CBS News Philadelphia

The coldest stretch arrived Monday night as skies cleared and temperatures fell into the single digits and teens, though coastal areas held closer to the 20s.

A slow rebound begins Tuesday before the next system arrives Wednesday with light rain for most and light snow possible across the higher terrain and chilly rain showers for the Philly area starting around noon.

CBS News Philadelphia

Another quick clipper follows late week, keeping temperatures well below normal and even brings a little snow chance on Sunday.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

CBS News Philadelphia

Tuesday: NEXT Weather Alert for Arctic air. High 36, Low 17.

Wednesday: Late showers. High 44, Low 31.

Thursday: Mostly sunny. High 40, Low 37.

Friday: Partly cloudy. High 39, Low 29.

Saturday: Bitter again. High 40, Low 30.

Sunday: Very cold. High 33, Low of 28.

Monday: Very cold. High 30. Low 19.

