Foggy Wednesday morning in Philadelphia region with some storms. Here's the weather forecast.

While it will be a significantly improved day, we are still tracking pop-up showers and storms Wednesday afternoon and evening in the Philadelphia region.

Keep that umbrella nearby. Also, you may need to allow a little extra time if you are traveling during the early morning hours, as patchy foggy spots may be around the region. You will be sweating big time outside as humidity levels will be very high, but widespread severe storms are not expected.

CBS News Philadelphia

NEXT big weather changes

The weather remains humid and unsettled through midweek before improving later in the week.

Thursday brings only scattered afternoon showers with more sunshine returning. Friday and Saturday currently look mainly dry with seasonable temperatures in the mid-80s, making for a much better start to the weekend.

CBS News Philadelphia

Another stretch of hotter weather may build into the region early next week. The NEXT Weather team will continue to keep you updated.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

Wednesday: Isolated shower. High 84, low 70.

Thursday: Shower or storm. High 81, low 69.

Friday: Mostly sunny. High 87, low 69.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. High 87, low 69.

Sunday: Shower chance. High 84, low 72.

Monday: Shower chance. High 87, low 72.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy. High 87, low 69.

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