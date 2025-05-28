Thursday in the Philadelphia region will be warmer after a dreary Wednesday. Here's the forecast.

Rain tapers off in Philadelphia region as Thursday will be much warmer than Wednesday

Rain tapers off in Philadelphia region as Thursday will be much warmer than Wednesday

Thursday will be a much nicer — and warmer — day after a pretty wet and dreary Wednesday in the Philadelphia region.

The morning clouds and fog will lift by Thursday afternoon, giving way to a little sunshine and warmer temps, but also the chance for a passing shower or two.

Generally speaking, we'll be dry but watching for that chance. Rain will, however, return on Friday as another storm system approaches the area. Right now, the timing looks to be an early wave in the morning, with another round late afternoon and evening, with an additional .5 inch to 1 inch possible in spots. A few more showers and cooler conditions are expected Saturday, but a much warmer and drier trend starts on Sunday.

Meteorological summer begins on June 1, and for now, next week is looking like it will feel every bit like summer with high temps reaching the mid-80s! We'll keep you posted.

7-day forecast

Thursday: Clouds to sun. High of 77, low of 57

Friday: Showers. High of 76, low of 63.

Saturday: Showers, some sun. High of 69, low of 60.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. High of 71, low of 53.

Monday: Mostly sunny. High of 76, low of 54.

Tuesday: Warming up. High of 82, low of 56.

Wednesday: Staying warm. High of 85, low of 59.

