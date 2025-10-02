Crisp mornings, mild days in Philadelphia area this week. Here's the weather forecast.

As Imelda and Humberto pull away from the East Coast, they've left an open slot for Canadian high pressure to dive southward and plant a foothold in the Philadelphia area. Hoodies and jackets will be needed over the next few mornings as temps drop into the 40s and low 50s.

CBS News Philadelphia

That high pressure will stick around for a few days before moving east. When that occurs, our temps will go back up and low 80s are expected this weekend, even mid-80s by early next week.

No rain is in sight until at least Wednesday of next week.

Imelda is still a hurricane, while Humberto continues to weaken to the north. One thing to note: Rip currents and rough surf will be felt on and along all beaches and shore points. Boaters should proceed with caution and pay attention to any alerts that may be issued.

Otherwise, there's only one other area of interest in the tropics with a 20% of development over the next seven days. If it becomes named, it will be called Jerry. While the tropical season still has two months left, we are past the peak of the season with no landfalling systems so far. Fingers crossed this trend continues.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

CBS News Philadelphia

Thursday: Beautiful. High 71, Low 52.

Friday: Just a few clouds. High 74, Low 50.

Saturday: Sunny and warmer. High 80, Low 52.

Sunday: Sunny and warm. High 82, Low 55.

Monday: Sunny and warm. High 84, Low 57.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy. High 85, Low 61.

Wednesday: Finally some showers. High 75, Low 65.

NEXT Weather Radars

Hourly Forecast