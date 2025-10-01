New Jersey prepares for rough surf, dangerous conditions down the shore with Hurricane Humberto, Imelda

Hurricanes Imelda and Humberto may be pulling away from the coast, but the two storms are causing rough surf and potentially dangerous conditions down the shore.

A coastal flood advisory went into effect Tuesday afternoon in Ocean City, New Jersey. Minor coastal flooding is expected on the bay side near the Ninth Street Bridge during high tide.

Monster waves almost hit the top of Steel Pier in Atlantic City, but the wind and waves didn't stop Ayisha Bishop's moment of zen on the beach.

"When I'm sad, when I'm happy, whenever, I always come to the beach. I don't care the weather, I bundle up and I come to the beach," Bishop said.

"It's pretty crazy, it looks kind of angry, but we know there's a storm out there," said Mike Blanchard, visiting from Maine.

Lifeguards are now officially off duty for the season, so signs are being posted to warn everyone to stay out of the water, which is still pretty warm even though it's October.

"It's not smart, it's not safe to enter the water right now. I understand that people want to get in there, but just wait until it calms down and get your feet wet then, not now," said Steve Downey, chief of the Atlantic City Beach Patrol.

The warning comes after a busy season. Between several rip current warnings and the water temperature being warmer this summer, the Atlantic City Beach Patrol is reporting 1,151 rescues this season compared to 557 last year.

Beach towns are also bracing for more erosion and potential flooding, only five weeks after Hurricane Erin battered the shore.

"We're already seeing the dunes getting eaten up around Ocean Casino ... LandShark is taking another beating. They took a beating during Erin, and it looks like it's going to get hit again," Downey said.

The threat of erosion could continue for the next few days before things are expected to calm down this weekend.