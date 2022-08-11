Philadelphia Weather: Sweet relief finally on the way

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- After the longest heat wave of the season so far, some sweet relief is finally on the way. Thursday is the transition day.

We reached 91 degrees on Wednesday, making it the ninth straight day in the 90s.

While it wasn't as hot and humid as Monday and Tuesday, we still reached heat index values in the upper 90s.

A few scattered showers on Thursday will herald the arrival of a stronger cold front, this one with some noticeably cooler and drier air behind it.

Temperatures should top out in the high 80s, meaning the end of our heat wave. While the day starts out humid, dewpoints will be dropping through the afternoon and evening.

On Friday, almost an autumnal feel to the air with a cool northerly breeze and highs in the low 80s.

Temperatures will drop into the 60s Saturday morning, and the weekend stays comfortable and sunny with highs in the 80s and low humidity.

Another pattern shift next week could bring some much-needed rain to the region.