Mostly sunny and seasonable weather in the Philadelphia region. Here's the forecast.

It was a chilly Saturday, with highs averaging 5-10 degrees below the average of 47. Sunday will signal the start of a warm-up, with more seasonable temperatures in the afternoon.

Skies will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy.

The week ahead will be above average with highs in the 50s and even pushing 60 by Tuesday. There are two main chances for rain showers this week with isolated showers possible late Tuesday and a few scattered showers again Thursday. Beyond that, expect mixed skies and a noticeably milder weather pattern.

While we might want to go into the last week of February thinking winter is potentially over, the longer-term forecast calls for another shot of colder air as we head into the first few days of March, so "stay tuned."

The spring Seasonal Outlook from the Climate Prediction Center is for a warmer-than-average three-month stretch between March 1 and May 31. That does not mean we will be warm the entire time because the outlook is based on the trend and is an average of the three months.

Spring may include one very cold month and two warm months that would average warmer than normal temperatures or possibly three months that are not extremely warm but instead just a degree or two above average or one extremely warm month and two cold months. You get the idea, plenty of ups and downs over the next three months.

One nice benefit of the spring months is the increase in hours of daylight each day.

In less than two weeks on March 9, daylight saving time begins and although we face the dreaded loss of one hour of sleep from flipping the clock ahead one hour, we will see a later sunset at 7:02 p.m. Finally, astronomical spring, aka the vernal equinox takes place in one month on March 20. That day our sunset will be at 7:14 p.m.

Here's the 7-day forecast:

Sunday: Mostly sunny. High 47, low 28.

Monday: Clouds, some sun. High 53, low 30.

Tuesday: A late shower? High 60, low 35.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy. High 58, low 38.

Thursday: Scattered showers. High 57, low 38.

Friday: Mostly cloudy. High 51, low 38.

Saturday: Partly cloudy. High 52, low 35.

