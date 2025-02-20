Sunny but cold in Philadelphia Friday, temps warm up next week. See the full weather forecast.

After a light dusting of snow on Thursday, skies will clear out overnight and tons of sunshine will blanket the Philadelphia area.

That's the good news. The not-so-good news is that temps will remain below normal the next few days, with windchill temperatures struggling to get above freezing.

CBS News Philadelphia

The actual air temperature, however, will be going above 32 degrees, so a slight thaw will begin. That thaw will be much more apparent next week when highs head into the 50s for a few days, with overnight low temps actually getting back above freezing.

As for the next weather maker, we'll be on a dry trend into early next week with our next chance of showers arriving Tuesday evening, then again on Thursday. That system bears watching a bit as it could be a stronger system with a rain-snow mix. We'll keep you posted.

We do need the rain, though. The newest drought monitor was released on Thursday, and while there has been a bit of an improvement, parts of our area are still under extreme drought.

CBS News Philadelphia

Here's the 7-day forecast:

CBS News Philadelphia

Friday: Windy. High 36, low 21.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. High 40, low 20.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. High 46, low 27.

Monday: Some sun, mild. High 51, low 27.

Tuesday: P.m. showers possible. High 56, low 36.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. High 52, low 39.

Thursday: Tracking rain/snow. High 53, low 34.

NEXT Weather Radars

Hourly Forecast

Get the latest weather info on the CBS News Philadelphia app.