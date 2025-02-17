Sunny but cold Tuesday in Philadelphia, tracking multiple days below freezing this week

Now that the primary wind event is over, next up in the Philadelphia region is the cold. A frigid blast will keep our temps below freezing for the next few days at all hours. Add a little bit of wind to the equation and windchill temps will be in the single digits and teens.

We are back to the cold teeth of winter with little relief in sight. When it comes to high temperatures, our average high since Jan. 1 is the coldest it's been since 2015, and after this week that average will be even lower.

On the national scale, a potent winter storm will cause widespread snow throughout many states in the coming days. As of this hour, 16 states have winter storm warnings, and many more have watches and advisories. That does NOT include the Delaware Valley at this point, although the track will make all the difference in what you experience out your window.

So, the question is snow or no snow? The track is trending farther south and east, which may limit snow for our area, with some forecast models showing no snow at all for our region.

Details will come into better focus in the next 24 hours and the NEXT Weather team will be tracking this storm and keep you updated, but for now, we will remain on NEXT Weather Alert to keep our guard up and watch how this materializes.

Friday and Saturday are looking sunny, dry and cool for now — not too bad if you have any plans.

Sunday is trending dry and slightly warmer with a high of 45.

Here's the 7-day forecast:

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. High 29, low 18.

Wednesday: Snow late. High 30, low 14.

Thursday: Snow possible. High 29, low 19.

Friday: Mostly sunny. High 37, low 21.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. High 39, low 20.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. High 45, low 27.

Monday: Mostly sunny. High 44, low 31.

