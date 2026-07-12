Nice and sunny Sunday in Philadelphia area before heat starts to build. Here's the weather forecast.

After a Saturday filled with severe weather and four microbursts in Philadelphia, we're clearing out and cleaning up.

Since rain fell across much of the area on Saturday, expect some patchy fog to reduce visibility overnight into Sunday. This will last into the early morning hours.

Grab the sunglasses on Sunday. It will be a much nicer day with sunny skies, lower humidity, and highs in the mid and upper 80s. A light northeast breeze will help make things feel more comfortable — it's a dry wind!

CBS New Philadelphia

NEXT big change

The fifth heat wave of the year arrives Tuesday, just in time for the All-Star Game at Citizens Bank Park.

Expect temps in the 90s Tuesday through Friday with highs topping out between 95 and 100 on Wednesday. Humidity will also be on the rise, and at times, the feels-like temperature will exceed 100 degrees. Due to the heat and humidity, isolated pop-up storms are possible each day. By Friday afternoon, a front arrives that will trigger storms and usher in cooler air for next weekend.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

CBS News Philadelphia

Sunday: Partly cloudy. High 87, low 70.

Monday: Partly cloudy. High 88, low 68.

Tuesday: Heat wave begins. High 93, low 76.

Wednesday: Hot and humid. High 98, low 76.

Thursday: Hot and humid. High 92, low 74.

Friday: Partly cloudy. High 92, low 73.

Saturday: Chance of storms. High 89, low 73.

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