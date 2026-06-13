Sunny, pleasant Saturday weather in Philadelphia before severe storm chances Sunday

Scattered potentially strong or severe storms could hit the Philadelphia region on Sunday, and your NEXT Weather team is keeping you prepared. Look in the "NEXT big change" section for more on what's coming up.

Before then, the skies are clear on what we'll call a Super Saturday. Humidity will be low, the sun will be shining, and temperatures will hover near 90.

It's great weather for any outdoor activity. Shorts, sunglasses and sandals are a must, and don't forget the sunscreen: our UV index is very high.

Pleasant weather continues overnight with clear skies and morning lows in the upper 60s to low 70s.

NEXT big change: storms in the Philadelphia area Sunday

Sunday is a different story. Humidity creeps back into the picture on Sunday with highs in the low 90s, increasing clouds and brisk southwest winds ahead of a strong cold front.

After 4 p.m., scattered storms will develop, moving from southwest to northeast. Some of the storms will be strong to severe and capable of damaging winds, large hail, and heavy downpours. The conditions are also conducive for isolated tornadoes.

Our region is under an "enhanced" risk of severe storms for Sunday, or level 2 out of 5.

Much of the day will be rain and storm-free, but have a backup plan to move any late-day outdoor activities or World Cup watch parties indoors.

If traveling by air Sunday evening, be prepared for delays. Power outages are also possible so make sure phones and other devices are charged.

A strong cold front will trigger strong to severe storms late Sunday afternoon.

A NEXT WEATHER ALERT is in effect from 4 p.m. to midnight for damaging winds, hail, and isolated tornadoes. There will also be frequent lightning and heavy downpours with any storms.

All of this may disrupt the Ivory Coast-Ecuador World Cup match at Lincoln Financial Field (temporarily known as Philadelphia Stadium).

Temperatures drop to the upper 70s on Monday behind the front, a refreshing change.

Despite the recent summer-like heat and 3 heat waves, it is still the spring season. Summer officially begins in a week on Sunday, June 21, at 4:24 a.m.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

Saturday: Sunny and less humid. High 90.

Sunday: Storms late, FIFA World Cup. High 91, low 72.

Monday: Mostly sunny. High 79, low 65.

Tuesday: Showers. High 80, low 62.

Wednesday: Shower chance. High 82, low 63.

Thursday: Mostly sunny. High 92, low 67.

Friday: Partly cloudy. High 86, Low 72

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