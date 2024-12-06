Mostly sunny, still cold in Philadelphia with no rain or snow expected this Saturday. Here's the forecast.

Saturday looks to be mostly sunny, still cold with a high of 40

Welcome to the weekend everyone! First and foremost, it is going to be a dry one with no rain or snow expected.

Not only that, the weekend will be warmer, less windy, and partly to mostly sunny with highs in the 40s on Saturday and 50s on Sunday.

That above-average warmth sticks around next week with highs nearing the 60s on Tuesday.

Snow isn't in the forecast next week with such mild days, but rain is likely both Monday and Wednesday. We may need to watch Wednesday night for snow in the Poconos as cold air rushes in behind Wednesday's storm.

Winter's first official day is just a few weeks away on Dec. 21.

The winter solstice takes place in Philadelphia at 4:19 a.m. that day. It is the time each year when all places on the planet should receive equal hours of daylight and darkness.

After the 21st we will start to see more hours of daylight each day.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

Saturday: Mostly sunny, high of 40, low of 27.

Sunday: Milder and nice, high of 52, low of 35.

Monday: Showers likely, high of 50, low of 35.

Tuesday: Cloudy, warm, high of 55, low of 43.

Wednesday: Rain, high of 57, low of 51.

Thursday: Sun and cold, high of 39, low of 32.

Friday: Partly cloudy and cold, high of 41, low of 25.

