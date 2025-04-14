Warmer temps ahead this week in Philadelphia area, thunderstorms possible Monday night. See the weather forecast.

Sunday was a vast improvement over Saturday when it comes to weather in the Philadelphia region, with some sunshine, especially toward the end of the afternoon. Highs reached the upper 50s and low 60s — much closer to where we should be this time of year.

We are even warmer on Monday as a warm front lifts past the region, ushering in south winds and temperatures in the upper 60s and low 70s, but much cooler at the shore. Ahead of the warm front, some early-morning sprinkles are possible, then skies turn partly cloudy.

Prepare for some rumbling Monday night as a batch of thunderstorms moves past late at night. Currently, we are not in the outlook for severe weather. That area is directly to our west.

The rain should exit by the Tuesday morning commute, but carry the umbrella anyway because instability showers are possible Tuesday afternoon. Highs on Tuesday will dip back to the low and mid-60s.

Wednesday through Friday looks dry, with Wednesday being the coolest day in the 50s. Thursday, we return to the 60s, and by Friday, we warm once again to the 70s.

Rain arrives late Friday night and Saturday. It will be quite warm on Saturday with highs in the mid-70s.

The storm exits Saturday night, and temperatures dip back to the 60s with sunshine for Easter Sunday.

Monday: Clouds, some sun. High of 68, low of 44.

Tuesday: Morning showers. High of 67, low of 53.

Wednesday: More clouds than sun. High of 56, low of 45.

Thursday: Mostly sunny. High of 63, low of 40.

Friday: Sun, night rain. High of 72, low of 40.

Saturday: Warm showers. High of 79, low of 59.

Sunday: Cooler day. High of 64, low of 54.

