Mix of sun, clouds in Philadelphia with seasonable temps to start off work week Monday afternoon and most of the evening will be dry, but later tonight, a cold front will approach the region. Ahead of the cold front, there will be widespread showers and storms, some of which will be on the strong to severe side west of our area. As we lose the heat of the day, the storms will weaken, and that will coincide with when they are expected to arrive in our area.