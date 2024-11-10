After ending rainless streak, Philadelphia region could see more rain later this week

Finally, the big headline — locate that umbrella because our rainless streak ended on Sunday night in the Philadelphia region. The storm is currently over the Ohio Valley with rain ahead of its cold front.

We will clear out for the Monday morning commute, but roads may still be wet, creating a slightly slower drive.

We have been rainless since Sept. 29 — that's 42 days!

How much rain will we get? Not enough to end our drought, that would take more than 8-10 inches over a month, but we could see 0.25 to 0.75 of an inch depending on where you live. That would at least help firefighters with the wildfires and settle the dust across the region. Even better news is a second chance of rain on Thursday.

Temperatures will also be on the decline this week.

After 71 degrees for Veterans Day, our daytime highs will only reach the low to mid-50s with overnight lows in the 30s. We can't complain too loudly, though, because those cool temperatures are where we should be at this time of year.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

Monday: Turning sunny. High of 71, low of 56.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. High of 55, low of 48.

Wednesday: Sunny skies. High of 53, low of 32.

Thursday: Maybe a shower? High of 53, low of 32.

Friday: Partly cloudy. High of 57, low of 39.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. High of 63, low of 42.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. High of 62, low of 40.

