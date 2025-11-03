Mostly cloudy Monday in Philadelphia region, morning showers possible. Here's the weather forecast.

Monday in the Philadelphia region will be mostly cloudy with a few light showers possible along the Delaware beaches and Jersey Shore, while most inland locations stay dry.

Highs reach the upper 50s to low 60s in the city. A weak front moves through Monday night, followed by a return to sunshine and light winds Tuesday, with highs again near 60 degrees.

Wednesday will be beautiful with some areas closer to 70 than 60.

High pressure remains in control through Thursday, keeping conditions dry and seasonable with chilly mornings and cool afternoons.

A cold front may bring a few showers north of Philadelphia late Wednesday night. The weather turns more unsettled toward the weekend, with a stronger system likely to bring widespread rain Friday night into Saturday.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

Monday: Morning shower. High 62, Low 46.

Tuesday: Sunny. High 63, Low 47.

Wednesday: Sunny and milder. High 67, Low 42.

Thursday: Sunny and cooler. High 59, Low 49.

Friday: Increasing clouds. High 65, Low 38.

Saturday: Few showers. High 66, Low 55.

Sunday: Chance of showers. High 64, Low 42.

