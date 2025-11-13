Seasonable fall weather Friday in Philadelphia, tracking rain this weekend. Here's the weather forecast.

Your Friday is shaping up to be a nice end to the week in the Philadelphia area. Sunshine and chilly temps will start the day, but seasonably mild temps with increasing clouds will end it. The normal high this time of year is 57 degrees, and we'll be pretty close to that.

CBS News Philadelphia

Friday night football games will be chilly but dry; however, we are tracking our next chance of rain Saturday evening into early Sunday morning as another front approaches.

While the total rainfall won't be a lot, we are expecting widespread totals up to half an inch, perhaps higher in spots, but flooding conditions are unlikely. As the front clears, temps may warm early Sunday to near 60 degrees, but that will likely occur during the morning before falling during the day with gusty northwest winds, which may affect your Eagles tailgating festivities.

CBS News Philadelphia

By kickoff time, the temps will be in the mid-low 40s with feels-like temps in the 30s, so be sure to have the layers if you're headed to the Linc.

Once again, Monday will be a breezy and chilly day with wind chills in the mid-low 40s and winds gusting to 30 mph. Not quite as windy and cold as this past Monday but noticeable for sure! Another few dry days are expected next week.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

Friday: Afternoon/evening clouds. High 56, Low 37.

Saturday: Rain late. High 57, Low 34.

Sunday: Clearing and cooling. High 59, Low 51.

Monday: Colder. High 49, Low 40.

Tuesday: Cool. High 50, Low 37.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy. High 53. Low 40.

Thursday: Partly cloudy. High 57, Low 43.

NEXT Weather Radars

Hourly Forecast