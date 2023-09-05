NEXT Weather: Another sweltering day, heat advisory through Wednesday night

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- After record-breaking heat on Labor Day, our region could see even more record-high temperatures Tuesday.

We're expecting a high of 96 that could break the record of 95 degrees set in 2018.

CBS News Philadelphia

The I-95 corridor is under a heat advisory until 8 p.m. Wednesday.

This could be the hottest and longest heat wave of 2023. It's led to early dismissals for many schools in our region.

CBS News Philadelphia

We could see records broken again on Wednesday, with a high of 97 degrees in the area, breaking the record of 95 set in 2018.

Thursday will be another hot one of 96 degrees, but temps will fall short of the 102-degree record day set in 1881.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

Tuesday: Record heat. High 96, Low 75

Wednesday: Record heat. High 96, Low 75

Thursday: Still hot. High 97, Low 75

Friday: A few storms. High 96, Low 74

Saturday: Scattered T-storms. High 85, Low 71

Sunday: Partly cloudy. High 81, Low 69

Monday: High 81

NEXT Weather Radars

Hourly Forecast

Get the latest weather info on the CBS News Philadelphia app.