NEXT Weather: Record-breaking hot Labor Day in Philadelphia area

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A heat wave continues in the Delaware Valley on Labor Day as the region is chasing record-high temperatures this week. Monday's forecast calls for 95 degrees, breaking the record of 93 set in 2018.

The Philadelphia region could see record highs on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.

Tuesday's forecast calls for 96 degrees, which would break the record of 95, also set in 2018. On Wednesday, it will be 97 degrees in the area, breaking the record set in 2018 of 95.

Thursday will be another hot one of 96 degrees, but temps will fall short of the 102-degree record day set in 1881.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

Monday: Record heat, 95

Tuesday: Record heat. High 96, Low 75

Wednesday: Record heat. High 96, Low 75

Thursday: Still hot. High 97, Low 75

Friday: A few storms. High 96, Low 74

Saturday: Scattered T-storms. High 85, Low 71

Sunday: Partly cloudy. High 81, Low 69

