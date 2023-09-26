NEXT Weather: Light rain falling, flooding risks on coasts

NEXT Weather: Cloudy, chilly Sunday, with some rain lingering in Philadelphia region

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Ophelia's effects are finally coming to an end -- slowly. Breezy conditions will keep the fog at bay, but one or two spots may still see some patchy fog toward the morning commute.

The biggest risk Tuesday is coastal flooding, mainly for the beaches in Atlantic and Cape May Counties and Delaware. We may also see some tidal flooding in areas along the Delaware River as well.

Morning high tide took place between 5 a.m. and 6 a.m. and evening high tide is between 5 p.m. and 6:15 p.m. This flooding could cause more beach erosion as well.

READ MORE: Ophelia shaves off significant chunk of coastline along Jersey Shore

Otherwise it's just a damp and chilly day, with a high temperature barely cracking 60 in Philadelphia. Some spots farther inland, particularly the Lehigh Valley, may stay in the 50s.

Wednesday will start with decreasing clouds and a chance to actually see some sunshine. Temperatures will remain below average all week.

Friday is when we'll see yet another chance of rain; this time it's from a system coming in from the Great Lakes. Light showers mainly, with no severe weather expected.

After lingering showers move out Saturday, we'll finally see a return to sun and mild temperatures Sunday and Monday leading into next week.

There is also a newly named storm, Phillipe. The tropical storm is located in the middle of the Atlantic, with sustained winds of 40 mph. The path will continue west through Tuesday before shifting north, so there is no foreseeable impacts from Phillipe, according to CBS News Meteorologist Bill Kelly.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

Tuesday: AM showers, clouds. High 61

Wednesday: Partly sunny. High 66, Low 54

Thursday: Some sun. High 67, Low 56

Friday: Chance of showers. High 67, Low 61

Saturday: Sun & clouds. High 70, Low 61

Sunday: High 76, Low 58

Monday: High 78, Low 56

