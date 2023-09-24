NEXT Weather: Cloudy, chilly with some rain Sunday in Philadelphia region

NEXT Weather: Cloudy, chilly Sunday, with some rain lingering in Philadelphia region

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Sunday will feel like fall. It will be cloudy, chilly and breezy in the Philadelphia area, with a high in the mid to upper 60s.

While the worst of Ophelia is past us, the remnants of the storm will linger throughout the rest of the weekend.

As of 11 p.m. Saturday, Ophelia was downgraded to a post-tropical depression near Richmond, Virginia. With sustained winds of 30 mph and heading north at 8 mph, the path of the storm will bring it right up the I-95 corridor during the day Sunday.

Rain will continue to be on and off throughout the day Sunday, with gusty winds, making for cloudy and chilly conditions all day.

A Coast Flood Advisory remains in effect until 9 p.m. Sunday. Low-lying areas near high tides may have minor flooding.

Conditions will begin to improve Monday but the skies will likely stay cloudy. However, sunshine and dry weather is expected to return mid-week, along with temperatures in the 70s.

There is also a newly named storm, Phillipe. The tropical storm is located in the middle of the Atlantic, with sustained winds of 40 mph. The path will continue west through Tuesday before shifting north, so there is no foreseeable impacts from Phillipe, according to CBS News Meteorologist Bill Kelly.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

Sunday: Breezy, showers. High 69, Low 63

Monday: Cloudy, showers. High 62, Low 61

Tuesday: AM showers, clouds. High 63, Low 58

Wednesday: Partly sunny. High 66, Low 53

Thursday: Some sun. High 68, Low 55

Friday: Chance of showers. High 69, Low 59

Saturday: Sun & clouds. High 70, Low 53

