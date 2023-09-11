NEXT Weather: Scattered showers, storms with some sun Monday

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- After an unsettled weekend, some nice weather is on the way. But first, there will be scattered showers Monday morning and a chance for scattered storms during the afternoon.

A couple of showers and storms are expected in the morning, especially in Delaware as it moves east.

It will dry out, but later in the afternoon, another round of scattered showers with localized downpours will come in. That's expected to clear the coast after about 6 p.m. or 7 p.m.

Tuesday could bring a couple of spotty sprinkles, but it's early Wednesday morning when the next cold front comes through. It looks like there will be a band of heavy rain Wednesday, and once that clears the area by the afternoon into night, things will get very comfortable just in time for the Eagles' home opener Thursday night.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

Monday: Some sun, showers. High 84

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, stray showers. High 85, Low 67

Wednesday: Rain, T-storm early. High 77, Low 69

Thursday: Feels like fall. High 76, Low 59

Friday: Sunny, beautiful. High 75, Low 58

Saturday: Sunny. High 78, Low 59

Sunday: Mostly sunny. High 82, Low 61

