NEXT Weather: Should stay dry, but temps slightly chilly for trick-or-treaters

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- We should stay dry for trick-or-treating this Halloween, but it will be a bit chilly. You may want to consider layering up your little ones if they're heading out to score some candy - hopefully not rocks - tonight.

We're seeing some light rain in coastal South Jersey and Delaware early Tuesday, but those are clearing out to the east quickly.

Skies will turn partly sunny but the high temperature Tuesday has tumbled to the low 50s, which will be 10 degrees below average. There's a coastal storm that will stay offshore Tuesday, but it's close enough to generate clouds.

November arrives with the cold on Wednesday. It will be the coldest day so far with a high of 50 degrees in Philadelphia, which is more typical of early December. The first freeze is likely for much of the area Wednesday night into Thursday morning, with lows in the upper 20s and mid-30s.

Wednesday and Thursday are NEXT Weather Alert Days for this bitter cold.

The good news is that there is a rebound this weekend with forecasted highs in the mid-60s on Saturday and Sunday.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

CBS News Philadelphia

Tuesday: Cold trick or treat. High 53, Low 45

Wednesday: A.M. showers. High 50, Low 39

Thursday: First freeze possible. High 52, Low 32

Friday: Mostly sunny. High 59, Low 33

Saturday: Seasonable warmth. High 64, Low 39

Sunday: Turn clocks back. High 67, Low 44

Monday: Pleasant. High 60, Low 45

