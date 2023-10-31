NEXT Weather: Should stay dry, but temps slightly chilly for trick-or-treaters
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- We should stay dry for trick-or-treating this Halloween, but it will be a bit chilly. You may want to consider layering up your little ones if they're heading out to score some candy - hopefully not rocks - tonight.
We're seeing some light rain in coastal South Jersey and Delaware early Tuesday, but those are clearing out to the east quickly.
Skies will turn partly sunny but the high temperature Tuesday has tumbled to the low 50s, which will be 10 degrees below average. There's a coastal storm that will stay offshore Tuesday, but it's close enough to generate clouds.
November arrives with the cold on Wednesday. It will be the coldest day so far with a high of 50 degrees in Philadelphia, which is more typical of early December. The first freeze is likely for much of the area Wednesday night into Thursday morning, with lows in the upper 20s and mid-30s.
Wednesday and Thursday are NEXT Weather Alert Days for this bitter cold.
The good news is that there is a rebound this weekend with forecasted highs in the mid-60s on Saturday and Sunday.
Here's your 7-day forecast:
Tuesday: Cold trick or treat. High 53, Low 45
Wednesday: A.M. showers. High 50, Low 39
Thursday: First freeze possible. High 52, Low 32
Friday: Mostly sunny. High 59, Low 33
Saturday: Seasonable warmth. High 64, Low 39
Sunday: Turn clocks back. High 67, Low 44
Monday: Pleasant. High 60, Low 45
