NEXT Weather: From Saturday's treat to Sunday's trick; November will begin wicked cold

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- From Saturday's treat to today's trick, yesterday brought us summer-like temperatures, but today will be mostly cloudy and cooler with scattered showers possible, especially north and west of Philadelphia.

A frontal boundary will drape across the area for the next several days with disturbances rolling along it and triggering unsettled weather.

If rain is recorded today, it will be the eighth consecutive weekend with rain.

By Halloween on Tuesday, skies turn partly sunny but temperatures will tumble to the low 50's. This is actually 10 degrees below average for the holiday.

A coastal storm stays offshore Tuesday but is close enough to generate clouds and a chance of showers on Halloween night.

Creepy cold Halloween

Our NEXT Weather team is helping you plan ahead this spooky season. Halloween will be partly to mostly sunny with a bit more cloud cover over South Jersey and Delaware. There's a chance of rain showers at night.

Highs will be in the upper 40's and low 50's.

3 p.m.: 52 degrees

6 p.m.: 49 degrees

9 p.m.: 47 degrees with isolated showers.

Puffy coats for next week

A shower may linger Wednesday morning before turning sunny. November arrives cold on Wednesday, the coldest day so far with highs in the mid and upper 40's, which is more typical of early December.

The first freeze is likely for much of the area Wednesday night to Thursday morning with lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

The good news is a rebound to seasonable 60s by Friday and right now, it looks dry next weekend!

Another perk -- next Sunday we also turn the clocks back an hour (this means an extra hour of sleep) as Daylight Saving Time ends.

Fall foliage alert

🍁 Past or at peak: Poconos, Lehigh Valley

🍂 Peak and approaching peak: Philly, South Jersey, and Delaware.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

Sunday: Scattered showers. High 64, Low 59

Monday: Scattered showers. High 68, Low 58

Tuesday: Much colder, partly sunny for Halloween. High 52, Low 43

Wednesday: A.M. Showers, coldest yet. High 49, Low 39

Thursday: First freeze. High 53, Low 32

Friday: Mostly sunny. High 61, Low 35

Saturday: Seasonable warmth. High 66, Low 39

